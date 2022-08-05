Harrogate farm shop picks up four accolades at prestigious Great Taste Awards 2022

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process and The Yorkshire Smokehouse at Mackenzies managed to bag four winners at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

There were 4,078 products that were awarded a Great Taste one-star – ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’, 1,237 that were awarded a Great Taste two-star – ‘above and beyond delicious’, and 241 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.

The Hand-cut Cured and Delicately Smoked Yakitori, Hand-cut Cured and Delicately Smoked Gin Botanical Salmon, Smoked Mackerel and Smoked Venison were among 5,556 products to receive a Great Taste award in 2022.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Smokehouse at Mackenzies has won four awards at the Great Taste Awards 2022

On the Hand-cut Cured and Delicately Smoked Yakitori, judges said: “A stunning aroma of fresh salmon along with rich sweet smoke.

"The texture, wow, stunning is an understatement.

"The molasses, soy, citrus lime, and ginger flavours work harmoniously with the fish.”

Harrogate youngsters could win the chance to train with England football stars

Paul Palmer, owner of The Yorkshire Smokehouse at Mackenzies said: “We are delighted to have won a Great Taste award for four of our products.

"It’s a great feeling and I am so proud to be adding the iconic black and gold Great Taste logo to our products.

“This is the second time our products have been recognised for their quality.

"Our smoked mackerel and smoked venison won Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards last year, so are now double award winners and we’re really pleased.”

Andrew Butler, Manufacturing Director, added: “Being recognised with a Great Taste award means so much to independent producers such as us, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it.

"Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink world, so it really is a big win."

All four winning products are available to buy from the Mackenzies Farm Shop in Blubberhouses.