News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
1 hour ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
2 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
3 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

Harrogate shop delighted with revamped store after appearing on BBC programme with Alan Carr

Three independent shops in Harrogate featured on BBC One’s Interior Design Masters last night, hosted by ‘Chatty Man’ Alan Carr.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:22 BST

This weeks episode, which aired last night, saw local retailers Westmorland Sheepskins, Daniel Footwear and Owl Store have their premises revamped.

The popular series, which is in its fourth season, sees ten amateur interior designers against each other for a chance to win a commercial contract.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each week, a different challenge is set, designed to test their ability to meet various client briefs in different commercial and residential settings.

Three independent shops in Harrogate have featured on BBC One’s Interior Design Masters hosted by Alan Carr
Three independent shops in Harrogate have featured on BBC One’s Interior Design Masters hosted by Alan Carr
Three independent shops in Harrogate have featured on BBC One’s Interior Design Masters hosted by Alan Carr
Most Popular

With a budget of £3,000 per shop, a team of tradespeople had only two days to create their designs and Daniel Footwear, based on Parliament Street, was delighted to be involved.

Harrogate restaurant handed one star food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Briefed with owner Daniel Buck's vision in mind, the designers remodelled the previously untouched store into a stunning boutique.

Following the renovation, Store Manager Penny Barr, said: "It’s a really lovely space, and the designers have made it a really enjoyable space for us to work in.

"But more importantly, they’ve created an interesting space that customers want to come and shop in.

"Everyone keeps giving us great feedback - saying how much they love the layout and how much more spacious it feels."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you missed last nights episode then it can be stream on the BBC iPlayer.

IN PICTURES: Here are 30 small animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch – including cats, rabbits, rats and birds

HarrogateAlan CarrBBCBBC One