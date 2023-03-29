Harrogate shop delighted with revamped store after appearing on BBC programme with Alan Carr

This weeks episode, which aired last night, saw local retailers Westmorland Sheepskins, Daniel Footwear and Owl Store have their premises revamped.

The popular series, which is in its fourth season, sees ten amateur interior designers against each other for a chance to win a commercial contract.

Each week, a different challenge is set, designed to test their ability to meet various client briefs in different commercial and residential settings.

Three independent shops in Harrogate have featured on BBC One’s Interior Design Masters hosted by Alan Carr

With a budget of £3,000 per shop, a team of tradespeople had only two days to create their designs and Daniel Footwear, based on Parliament Street, was delighted to be involved.

Briefed with owner Daniel Buck's vision in mind, the designers remodelled the previously untouched store into a stunning boutique.

Following the renovation, Store Manager Penny Barr, said: "It’s a really lovely space, and the designers have made it a really enjoyable space for us to work in.

"But more importantly, they’ve created an interesting space that customers want to come and shop in.

"Everyone keeps giving us great feedback - saying how much they love the layout and how much more spacious it feels."

