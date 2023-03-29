News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate restaurant handed one star food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A restaurant in Harrogate has been handed a new food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read

Istanbul Turkish Bar and Grill, on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate, has received a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on February 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The assessment found that their food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building was ‘generally satisfactory’.

A restaurant in Harrogate has been handed a one star food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
It also found that their management of food safety needed ‘major improvement’.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.

It means that of Harrogate's 381 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 333 (87 per cent ) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

