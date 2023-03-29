Harrogate restaurant handed one star food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

Istanbul Turkish Bar and Grill, on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate, has received a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on February 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The assessment found that their food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building was ‘generally satisfactory’.

A restaurant in Harrogate has been handed a one star food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after car stolen in Harrogate

It also found that their management of food safety needed ‘major improvement’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.