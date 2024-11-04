Harrogate school donate incredible 166kg of food to foodbank to support hungry people across district

Pupils at a school in Harrogate have helped a local foodbank to feed 14 people thanks to donations from their Harvest Festival.

Children at Belmont Grosvenor School have handed over 166.7kg of food to Harrogate District Foodbank to support hungry people across the district.

Representatives from the charity dropped into the school to pick up bags brimming with food and essentials which were distributed to people who turn up for help at the foodbank’s locations across the area.

Dawn Cussons, from Harrogate District Foodbank, said: “I want to say thank you for the amazing donations that all the children brought in – the total weight of food was 166.7kg.

“In September this year, we fed 360 people, and during the same month last year, that figure was 256 people – so an increase of more than 100 people.

"At the same time, donations are down on last year.

“It is only with the support of our local schools, churches and individuals that enables us to operate.

"Food poverty is very real with 1500 foodbanks in the United Kingdom and approximately 3.8 million people experienced destitution last year.

"Thank-you again for your support.”

Miss Jo Hardy, Year 4 teacher and Charities Co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School, added: “We could not be prouder of our fabulous school community.

"The generosity and enthusiasm shown by the parents and children wonderfully represents the ethos here at our school.”