Harrogate Neighbours announces move to Boroughbridge to provide long-term sustainable care services

Having cared for older people within the community at Harrogate Neighbours for over 50 years, the decision has been made to invest in a larger, fit for purpose site to safeguard and develop more sustainable services in the area.
The site once known as Springfield Garth has been acquired from the council and is now undergoing a significant refurbishment programme which will improve the building for the residents and staff to provide a warm and safe environment to meet their needs.
With space to welcome extra clients to Harrogate Neighbours, the building has larger communal areas, wider corridors and much improved facilities.
In addition, the site has extensive grounds providing scope for Harrogate Neighbours to create a central resource for the local community, provide job opportunities and develop its services, including domically care and its award-winning meals on wheels.
Speaking on behalf of the relocation, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours Sue Cawthray, said. “We have been working very closely with North Yorkshire County Council and the local authorities to identify a suitable site that will allow us to offer and deliver excellent quality care to residents and clients now and in the future.
“The site in Boroughbridge will enable us to grow and develop our services into the community, as well as providing job opportunities within the care sector.
"We are delighted to be moving to the area and we look forward to being part of a supportive and caring community.
“Heath Lodge residents and their relatives have been updated on the relocation and have all been very supportive on the move.
"We look forward to welcoming them and new residents to the newly named ‘Heath Lodge Community Haven’ in the next few months.”
Councillor Michael Harrison, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for Health and Adult Services, added: “Harrogate Neighbours provides much needed services in this part of North Yorkshire and we have been very pleased to help make sure this very positive development could happen.
“It not only brings a building back into use but offers potential for growth and an opportunity to be more sustainable, whilst caring for older people in the local area, which is of paramount importance for our aging population.”
Heath Lodge Community Haven is due to open in November 2022.