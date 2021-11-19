Full guide to Harrogate's Christmas events happening in the next few weeks

Harrogate Father Christmas Experience - Harrogate BID presents Santa and Elf School at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

November 24-January 16

Harrogate Christmas panto:

Cinderella at Harrogate Theatre. Return of the magical family pantomime.

November 20-December 24

Harrogate Father Christmas Experience

Harrogate BID presents Santa and Elf School at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

November 25-28

Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair

Gifts and entertainment from the experts, influencers and Country Living magazine editors at Harrogate Convention Centre.

November 27-28

Christmas Market Weekend at Crimple

Harrogate Christmas Market team present more than 20 food and craft stalls, Christmas shop, food and drink supplier tastings, children’s activities, live music and more at Crimple centre and food hall, Leeds Road.

November 29-December 14

Harrogate Christmas shop windows

Christmas Shop Window Competition presented by Harrogate BID and The Rotary Club of Harrogate.

December 3-12

Harrogate Christmas Fayre

New Harrogate Christmas Fayre with lots of stalls at Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent presented by Market Place Europe and Harrogate Borough Council.

December 3-12

Harrogate town centre

Harrogate council and Harrogate BID present Christmas lights, Ferris wheel, a Victorian carousel, a helter skelter and a road train.

December 4-5

Festive artisan market

Little Bird Made presents nearly 60 local and regional traders and producers offering festive arts and crafts, clothing, jewellery, food and drink in the Valley Gardens.

Harrogate Christmas shows and concerts

December 11: Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah

December 12: Singer Kate Rusby at Christmas at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

December 13: Comedian Jack Whitehall with Hilary and Michael: How To Survive A Family Holiday and Christmas! at Harrogate Convention Centre.

December 18: A Fanfare for Christmas - the Brighouse & Rastrick Band with Harrogate Gilbert& Sullivan Society at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.