Harrogate man wins Ice Cream Van of the Year at National Ice Cream Championships

John Taylor from ice cream van business C and M Ices in Harrogate has won Ice Cream Van of the Year at the National Ice Cream Championships Gala Dinner held at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Harrogate last night.

The competition is run by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the sector’s United Kingdom’s trade association.

On winning the prestigious award, John said: “Winning this award is the biggest honour of my life.

John Taylor, of C and M Ices in Harrogate, has won Ice Cream Van of the Year at the National Ice Cream Championships

“I am not often lost for words but the moment it was announced I was literally speechless.

"As an ice cream van operator you can't get a much more prestigious award, and it proves to everyone we put our all into our business.”

C and M Ices was established in 1889 and remains a family business, where John is the fourth generation and has been working in ice cream vans since he left school, over 25 years ago.

John can be found in one of his vans pitched outside the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate most days between April and September, weather permitting and his team also cater for events and weddings.

Zelica Carr of the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), added: “Congratulations to John.

"There was very stiff competition among the three finalists - so to win is a very big achievement.”