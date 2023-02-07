PICTURE SPECIAL: 12 brilliant images from the first day of the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate

The much-loved Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show has returned to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate this week.

The show got underway today (February 2) and will run until Thursday (February 9), showcasing a huge assortment of ice cream varieties, equipment and supplies.

Organised by the Ice Cream Alliance – the trade body for the ice cream sector – the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show is a unique event showcasing the entirety of the ice cream industry.

The event provides the ideal opportunity for businesses to build brand images, create and optimise business opportunities and launch new products.

The event is the United Kingdom’s only dedicated trade show for ice cream and this year’s Show will feature the biggest free seminars programme it has ever hosted.

Tickets for the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show at the Yorkshire Event Centre are still available to buy for £15 plus booking fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://ice-cream.org/ice-cream-and-artisan-food-show/

