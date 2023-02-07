News you can trust since 1836
Jess Ladley with a giant cone of ice cream from the Antonelli stand

PICTURE SPECIAL: 12 brilliant images from the first day of the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate

The much-loved Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show has returned to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate this week.

By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 4:58pm

The show got underway today (February 2) and will run until Thursday (February 9), showcasing a huge assortment of ice cream varieties, equipment and supplies.

Organised by the Ice Cream Alliance – the trade body for the ice cream sector – the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show is a unique event showcasing the entirety of the ice cream industry.

The event provides the ideal opportunity for businesses to build brand images, create and optimise business opportunities and launch new products.

The event is the United Kingdom’s only dedicated trade show for ice cream and this year’s Show will feature the biggest free seminars programme it has ever hosted.

Tickets for the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show at the Yorkshire Event Centre are still available to buy for £15 plus booking fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://ice-cream.org/ice-cream-and-artisan-food-show/

1. Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2023

Katy Alston (President of Ice Cream Alliance), Councillor Robert Windass (Harrogate Deputy Mayor) and Harrogate Mayor Councillor Victoria Oldham cutting the ribbon to open the show

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2023

Ice cream vans on display at the show

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2023

There are plenty of different and interesting ice cream flavours on display at the show

Photo: Gerrad Binks

4. Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2023

Judges taste testing during the ice cream competition

Photo: Gerard Binks

