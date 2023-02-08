Here are 20 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 72 animals that are available for adoption, including 20 dogs.
We take a look at 20 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Lennon and McCartney
Lennon and McCartney are four-year-old terriers who came to the centre as their previous owner could not meet their needs. They are extremely close to each other so they will need to be rehomed together. Lennon is the confident one out of the two and McCartney really struggles without Lennon so gets his confidence from him. Once they have settled and get to know you they really are a very loving and sweet pair of boys who will make great pets.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Chewy
Chewy is a 13-month-old German Shepherd who came to the centre as an unclaimed stray via the local dog warden. Chewy is friendly but can be a little shy when it comes to meeting new people so his adopters will need to help him overcome his insecurities. Once he has formed a bond with you he is a very loving, affectionate and great boy and will make someone a very loyal best friend.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Triton and Ocean
Triton and Ocean both came to the centre via an inspector along with many other greyhounds after they were found in an absolutely horrific condition. They were paired together and they bonded straight away - it was love at first sight. They have been together ever since and their bond has just grown and grown. Ocean literally follows Triton around everywhere and staff at the centre feel it would be fabulous if they were able to be rehomed together.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Piney
Piney is a five-month-old American Bulldog who came to the centre via an inspector after being found abandoned with his siblings. Piney is a very sweet natured boy who loves to be with people and is a typical young puppy with bags of energy and lots of love. He has never experienced life in a home so he has so much to learn about life. He will need adopters who have time and patience to help him learn what life is all about.
Photo: RSPCA