Harrogate hotel to host recruitment open day - with a number of perks included

Nidd Hall in Harrogate is hosting a recruitment open day on Saturday 2nd October with 24 positions available across its food and beverage teams

Open to all applicants, the historic country manor offers a wide variety of benefits for it's employees.

Alongside guaranteed hours, team members at Nidd Hall can also enjoy free use of its gym, spa and leisure facilities, as well as a 60% discount off the coffee shop lunch menu.

Employees are also entitled to a 20% discount on staycations across its 14 stunning country and costal properties, alongside breaks at Butlins and Haven holiday parks, which are owned by the same parent company, Bourne Leisure.

Joe Bullock, general manager at Nidd Hall, said: "With so many people deciding to staycation in the UK this year, we've had a very busy summer here at the hotel and expect the same for the autumn season to.

"We're looking to expand our food and beverage teams to support the increased demand after the pandemic, and are eager to start recruiting new faces.

"Each of our team members is incredibly valued at Nidd Hall and our Instant Recognition schemes - which offer cash rewards for a job well done - make sure all efforts never go unnoticed."

In addition to invaluable skills in hospitality and leisure, Warner encourages team members to further their personal development by providing funded qualification opportunities, ranging from Level 2 to Masters Degrees.

The hotel also ensures all employees have access to the Employee Assistance Programme, offering wellbeing support alongside financial and legal advice.

Nidd Hall is hosting their open day for potential candidates to learn more about life at the hotel on Saturday 2nd October, and all are welcome to attend.