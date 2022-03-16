Harrogate hospice working with local solicitors as part of a will-making initiative to support charity

Saint Michael’s Hospice is holding its annual Make a Will Month – which sees local, participating solicitors waive their legal fees so those making or amending a will can donate to support the charity instead.

Saint Michael’s Make a Will Month is open to anyone aged 18 and over and provides an opportunity for people to make a basic or mirror will with a participating solicitor of their choice – which usually costs between £200 and £350.

Appointments, which take place in April, are limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Saint Michael’s Hospice Chief Executive Tony Collins

Saint Michael’s Hospice provides care and support to families living with terminal illness and bereavement across the Harrogate district.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive, said: “We’re delighted to be working with solicitors across our community and offer people across the Harrogate district an opportunity to protect the people and things they care about at key stages in their lives – whether that be becoming grandparents, having children or moving house.

“Participating solicitors will waive their legal fees, meaning you can make a donation to support local hospice instead.

“Our Make a Will Month also provides the opportunity to leave a gift in your will to Saint Michael’s.

"One in five of our patients is cared for thanks to a gift left in a will, and any gift, however big or small, will support care for those living with terminal illness and bereavement now, and in the years to come.

“We are incredibly grateful to solicitors across our district for waiving their legal fees to support Saint Michael’s – without the generosity of our community, we wouldn’t be able to provide the majority of the care and support we do.”