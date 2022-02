There were thirteen layouts in total offering different scales and themes to view, along with six trade stands including Harrogate’s Starbeck Models.

A number of demonstrations of modelling techniques and skills also took place at the show.

After a tough last two years, with the last exhibition held in March 2020, Harrogate Model Railway Groupwere extremely pleased to put on an exhibition that was enjoyed by people of all ages.

