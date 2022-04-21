Harrogate Flower Show launch for BID’s Floral Summer of Celebration

Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson, Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman, Blameys Florist Fran Addis, Harrogate BID Business and Marketing Executive Bethany Allen, Blameys Owner Ruth Fisher, and Harrogate BID Business Liaison Officer Jo Caswell.

Between July 15 and August 12, the town centre will be home to a floral trail featuring ten unique displays, floral-themed shop windows and events starring key speakers from the world of gardening.

These will be in addition to dozens of hanging baskets outside town centre businesses, the numerous flower beds maintained by Harrogate Borough Council, more than 200 barrier baskets funded by Harrogate BID, and some specially commissioned floral street art.

For the launch, Harrogate BID teamed up with the organisers of Harrogate Spring Flower Show and town centre florist, Blameys, to create an art deco-themed stand featuring a giant cocktail glass overflowing with flowers, props from Harrogate Theatre, and a number of iconic vintage marketing posters kindly loaned by Harrogate Turkish Baths.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “Harrogate is renowned for its floral displays; it’s the home to RHS Garden Harlow Carr, the stunning Valley Gardens, and of course the Spring Flower Show, which is one of the biggest and best in the North of England, if not the whole country.

“This summer, Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration will see us celebrating our floral excellence and the return of Yorkshire in Bloom after a two-year absence.

“We saw The Spring Flower Show, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors over its four days, as the perfect launchpad for our Floral Summer of Celebration.

“The cocktail glass, which is the central feature of our stand, makes up one of the ten floral displays that will be located in Harrogate town centre this summer.

“Our hope is that visitors to the Spring Flower Show will have had such a great time they want to come back to properly experience Harrogate’s floral majesty.

“I’d like to thank the Spring Flower Show organisers for giving us this stand, and also Blameys, Harrogate Theatre and The Turkish Baths for helping us bring it to life.”

“The town’s floral offering looks great now, but come the Floral Summer of Celebration, it’s going to look blooming marvellous!”

Further information about the Harrogate BID is available from its website,