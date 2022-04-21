New Harrogate tourism push promises a great Christmas and a booming visitor economy

Destination Harrogate, the organisation set up by Harrogate Borough Council to spearhead Harrogate’s tourism efforts, said the new strategy would seek to capitalise on the town’s cultural offering and spa heritage - as well as setting out plans for another festive extravaganza.

Announcing the return of Harrogate Christmas Fayre this December in the first of a series of initiatives, Gemma Rio, head of Destination Harrogate, said the success of last year’s festive events showed how important the new strategy could be for the town.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll conducted by Harrogate Borough Council showed 68% of town centre traders believed that having a Christmas market was beneficial to business.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the return of Destination Christmas,” said Mrs Rio. “Last year not only brought our community together at a special time of year after the challenges of the pandemic but encouraged more visitors into our district for overnight stays at a crucial time of year for our businesses.”

A poll conducted by Harrogate Borough Council showed 68% of town centre traders believed that having a Christmas market was beneficial to business.

Coming only a week after the council’s announcement that it would be launching a review aimed at making “better use” of the town’s public spaces - including the Stray - Destination Harrogate’s new campaign highlights the momentum behind live events.

It is anticipated that Harrogate's Christmas Fayre will take place from Friday, December 2 until Sunday, December 11, allowing Christmas shoppers to enjoy a selection of locally produced food and crafts while soaking up the festive ambience.

Gemma Rio, Head of Destination Harrogate, said: “Through the market we provided a great platform to grow our offer of an engaging outdoor Christmas retail experience, and this together with the fantastic festive entertainment we are offering is set to showcase the Harrogate district as the perfect destination for Christmas.

She continued: “Together with our partners such as Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) we are looking forward with excitement and aspiration to building on the success of last year’s event.”

As part of Destination Harrogate’s festive campaign, Little Bird Made - a well-established curator of artisan markets across North Yorkshire with an ethos of shopping local and supporting small businesses - will also be returning to Valley Gardens.

Attracting more than 53,000 people last Christmas, this year’s artisan market will have around 60 local traders and producers selling a variety of festive arts and crafts, clothing, homeware, jewellery, as well as locally produced food and drink.

Jackie Crozier, managing director of Little Bird Made, said: “The first festive Little Bird Made in Valley Gardens was a great success and has now led to a regular artisan market once a month.

“Our markets showcase some of Yorkshire’s finest small businesses and are a great opportunity to shop locally.

“We’re delighted that we can once again return for the festive period, and we are always looking for new traders to join our growing portfolio of markets. So anyone looking for a stall should get in touch.”

Traditional fairground attractions will also be on offer, and the Candy Cane Express is set to operate on Harrogate’s streets once again.

Harrogate Borough Council stepped up its involvement in the town’s festive shopping season last year after refusing a licence for the existing Christmas Market on Montpellier Hill after receiving advice from the emergency services in North Yorkshire.

Organisers of the previous event decided last month not to organise any future Christmas markets.

Official figures show Harrogate’s visitor economy was worth £606m in 2019, supporting nearly 8,000 jobs and with 6.5m visitors. But Destination Harrogate says, if the district was to truly maximise the potential of its cultural crown jewels and live entertainment, that figure could rise to £836m by 2030.

As part of the switch of emphasis, Destination Harrogate is to explore the potential to realign the Royal Baths building with its original purpose.

Mrs Rio said: “Harrogate’s visitor economy is built on our spa history. It’s our very core."

The work of Destination Harrogate which was established in 2021 is being delivered in four ways.

1. Visit Harrogate is the existing consumer-facing tourism brand encouraging visitors to stay longer and spend more.

2. The newly-launched events bureau Events Harrogate will position the Harrogate district as a first choice destination to host a conference, exhibition, meeting or event.

3. Invest Harrogate will continue to drive inward investment into the area and promote the district as an attractive place for businesses.

4. Culture Harrogate will operate the Mercer Art Gallery; the Royal Pump Room Museum; Knaresborough Castle and Museum; Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough tourist information centres; and care for the 30,000 objects that make up Harrogate’s collection.

To find out more about Destination Harrogate visit: www.destinationharrogate.co.uk