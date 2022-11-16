Harrogate farm shop to host Christmas Taster Day this weekend with plenty of freebies and discounts on offer

The farm shop in Blubberhouses will host their annual Christmas Taster Day on Saturday, November 19 from 9am till 5pm.

A number of suppliers will be attending attending, giving visitors the chance to sample some of their produce, including Grandma Wild's, The Cheeseboard of Harrogate, Nidderdale Honey, Whittakers Gin and much more.

Mackenzies' own products will also be available for sampling, including their award-winning salmon, venison and smoked mackerel.

Mackenzies Farm Shop will host its annual Christmas Taster Day this weekend

There will be free mulled wine and mince pie upon entry, and if you are one of their first 100 customers, you can grab a free pack of bacon ends.

There will also be 10% off Pure Natural Therapy candles and 10% off their Christmas decoration range, ideal timing for those wanting to buy gifts or decorate their house ready for the festive season.

Paul Palmer, owner of Mackenzies Farm Shop, said: "We want to get people in the mood for Christmas.

"It will be great for our customers to meet the people behind the wonderful brands we stock and sample their amazing products.

"We’ll also be showcasing our butchery counter, with cuts of meat available to try.

"We look forward to seeing you all.”

There will be free parking and the café will be open as normal, however booking is advised.

