Attendees of the awards ceremony included well known figures from across the Yorkshire region including Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton, former England and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson and Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

The awards were set up to recognise local heroes from across the Harrogate district and nominations were open from July till early October.

The Local Hero Awards, sponsored by Vida Healthcare, called on local residents to nominate extraordinary people who have gone the extra mile from across the district.

Lailah-Faye McClintock picked up the Child Courage Award at the Local Hero Awards 2022

Here are your Local Hero Awards winners for 2022...

Betty’s Good Egg Award – Lauren Dudley

Charity Fundraiser of the Year – Pierre Olesqui

Covid Hero Award – Imogen Wellman-Brown

Phil Ko Ferrigno picked up the Sporting Achievement Award at the Local Hero Awards 2022

Volunteer of the Year – Maryse Haywood

Child Courage Award – Lailah-Faye McClintock

Emergency Services Award – Sergeant Paul Cording

Teacher of the Year – Amanda Townson

Lauren Dudley picked up the Betty’s Good Egg Award at the Local Hero Awards 2022

Sporting Achievement Award – Phil Ko Ferrigno

Parent or Guardian of the Year – Dale Storey

Bravery Award – Steve Phillip

Commenting on the awards ceremony and winners, Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, said: “It’s fantastic to see the return of the Local Hero Awards.

"Having attended these awards in the past, I know what a great idea they are.

"This is a wonderful way of celebrating the brilliant local people and groups who make our community so special.

"Congratulations to everyone that has won.”

James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare and the leading sponsor of the awards, added: “We’re so proud to live in such a kind and caring community where people look out for each other.

"It’s been an honour to be involved in the awards and to have the opportunity to recognise just some of the local people that have done amazing things for the Harrogate community.

"There were some incredible entries and everyone who was nominated should be extremely proud of the things that they’ve achieved.”

