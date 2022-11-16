Harrogate heroes honoured at prestigious awards ceremony
The winners of the Local Hero Awards have been announced at a prestigious ceremony that took place at Rudding Park on Friday evening.
Attendees of the awards ceremony included well known figures from across the Yorkshire region including Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton, former England and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson and Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.
The awards were set up to recognise local heroes from across the Harrogate district and nominations were open from July till early October.
The Local Hero Awards, sponsored by Vida Healthcare, called on local residents to nominate extraordinary people who have gone the extra mile from across the district.
Here are your Local Hero Awards winners for 2022...
Betty’s Good Egg Award – Lauren Dudley
Charity Fundraiser of the Year – Pierre Olesqui
Covid Hero Award – Imogen Wellman-Brown
Volunteer of the Year – Maryse Haywood
Child Courage Award – Lailah-Faye McClintock
Emergency Services Award – Sergeant Paul Cording
Teacher of the Year – Amanda Townson
Sporting Achievement Award – Phil Ko Ferrigno
Parent or Guardian of the Year – Dale Storey
Bravery Award – Steve Phillip
Commenting on the awards ceremony and winners, Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, said: “It’s fantastic to see the return of the Local Hero Awards.
"Having attended these awards in the past, I know what a great idea they are.
"This is a wonderful way of celebrating the brilliant local people and groups who make our community so special.
"Congratulations to everyone that has won.”
James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare and the leading sponsor of the awards, added: “We’re so proud to live in such a kind and caring community where people look out for each other.
"It’s been an honour to be involved in the awards and to have the opportunity to recognise just some of the local people that have done amazing things for the Harrogate community.
"There were some incredible entries and everyone who was nominated should be extremely proud of the things that they’ve achieved.”
The Local Hero Awards will return in 2023 and for more information, head to yourharrogate.co.uk/local-hero-awards/