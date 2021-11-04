Harrogate community group create Poppy Arch to commemorate Remembrance Day

Oatlands Community Group have created a Poppy Arch to mark Remembrance Day and support the Poppy Appeal in its 100th year

Established during the pandemic when residents were unable to leave their homes, the Community Centre 'Poppy Arch' is a perfect way for the public to support the Poppy Appeal.

Local resident, Irene Small, said: "Oatlands Community Centre, serves the local community and is located at the very heart of the Oatlands Community.

"In 2020, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, the Oatlands Poppy Arch idea was born.

"This year we wanted to continue the tradition ensuring that those in our community could celebrate with us.

"Our desire is to make every poppy matter and our community knitters have been busy knitting the beautiful poppies and leaves that are decorating the Poppy Arch at the Community Centre."

Local community residents and businesses can donate directly to The Royal British Legion, in memory of a loved one or on behalf of their business.

Oatlands Community Group Treasurer, Julie Watson, said: "There are many residents in the Oatlands Area who have served, or currently do serve their country and it is vital that we, as a community, continue to remember their sacrifice.

"We hope that our Poppy Arch established during he pandemic in 2020 will bring together generations to help support The Royal British Legion for many years to come.

"Our emotive Poppy Arch represents the value our community places on those who have served."

This year, collectors will be returning to local communities.

In its centenary year, the British Legion will have collectors across the country back on the streets raising vital funds to support the Armed Forces Community.

Veteran and local Oatlands Community resident, Thomas Snelling, said: "As a veteran, I know how vital the funds raised from the sale of poppies are.

"Each year it is important to help those struggling and in need of support.

"The idea of having a focal point in our community displaying the knitted poppies is a brilliant idea."