Harrogate district restaurants, pubs, cafes and takeaways awarded new food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to ten North Yorkshire establishments, including seven across the Harrogate district, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Cote Brasserie, on Albert Street in Harrogate, was awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating on May 16.
World of Their Own, on Hornbeam Park Oval in Harrogate, was awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating on May 12.
Fisharama, on York Place in Knaresborough, was awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating on May 10.
Himalayan Garden Tearoom, on Hutts Lane in Grewelthorpe, was awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating on May 9.
Toft Gate Barn, on Greenhow in Pateley Bridge, was awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating on May 2.
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
Alice Hawthorn Inn, on The Green in Nun Monkton, was awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating on April 21.
The following rating has been given to one takeaway:
Tico Tico Pizza, on High Street in Knaresborough, was awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating on May 11.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/