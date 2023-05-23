News you can trust since 1836
Former Harrogate school pupil and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly nominated for Barclays Women's Super League Player of the Season award

Harrogate-born Rachel Daly has been nominated for the Barclay’s Women’s Super League Player of the Season award.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:45 BST

The 31-year-old joined Aston Villa from Houston Dash last summer and has been on fire since the first game of the season.

Rachel currently has 21 goals for the season with one match remaining and is leading the race to the golden boot ahead of second-place Khadija Shaw of Manchester City who has scored 18.

She is one of eight players to be named on the shortlist alongside her Villa teammate Kirsty Hanson, while her head coach Carla Ward is up for Manager of the Season.

Harrogate-born Rachel Daly has been nominated for Barclay’s Women’s Super League Player of the Season
Aston Villa currently sit fifth in the Barclays Women's Super League with one games remaining against Arsenal on Saturday.

The England International will be hoping to book her spot on the plane for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, with the team set to be announced by head coach Sarina Wiegman next week.

The players nominated for Barclay’s Women’s Super League Player of the Season are…

Ona Batlle - Manchester United

Rachel Daly – Aston Villa

Leah Galton - Manchester United

Kirsty Hanson – Aston Villa

Sam Kerr - Chelsea

Frida Maanum - Arsenal

Guro Reiten - Chelsea

Khadija Shaw - Manchester City

