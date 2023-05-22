IN PICTURES: Take a look inside the new PureGym that has opened its doors in Knaresborough
PureGym opened its doors of its brand-new facility in Knaresborough last week and we take a look at what you can expect when you visit.
The opening of the brand-new gym will offer people in Knaresborough and the surrounding areas the opportunity to access affordable, high-quality fitness facilities through PureGym’s flagship low cost, zero contract memberships.
The opening is an exciting opportunity for Knaresborough and the surrounding areas, providing nine new jobs in the thriving fitness sector and offering people an affordable, flexible space to help support their physical and mental wellbeing.
There are currently over 340 PureGym sites across the United Kingdom, including one on Tower Street in Harrogate.
A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Knaresborough.
"Our newest gym will offer members high-quality, low-cost fitness facilities and provide them with access to state-of-the-art equipment to use to achieve their fitness goals whenever they choose.
"We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Knaresborough.”
For more information about PureGym Knaresborough and to sign up, visit https://www.puregym.com/gyms/knaresborough/