Harrogate district restaurant awarded new four star food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A restaurant in Pateley Bridge has been awarded a new food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST

The Pancake House, located on High Street in Pateley Bridge, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes follow an assessment at the premises on 2 May.

A restaurant in Pateley Bridge has been awarded a new food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,487 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,254 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

