Harrogate district restaurant awarded new four star food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

The Pancake House, located on High Street in Pateley Bridge, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes follow an assessment at the premises on 2 May.

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,487 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,254 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.