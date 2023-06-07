Harrogate district restaurant awarded new four star food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A restaurant in Pateley Bridge has been awarded a new food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST
The Pancake House, located on High Street in Pateley Bridge, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes follow an assessment at the premises on 2 May.
It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,487 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,254 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/