The ever-popular event is back by popular demand and will take over the Stray in Harrogate from 24 till 25 June.

The family foodie festival has been a huge success over the last three years and offers a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment makes it the perfect day out, with something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

A total of 152 traders will be heading to the Stray for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival later this month

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: “Having grown up in the area, we’re thrilled to be returning to the beautiful location on The Stray.

“We’re upping our game this year as there will be plenty of exciting new additions to the event, but also many behind the scenes changes to improve customer experience.

"This festival is a place for people of all ages to meet up and enjoy a day out together and that’s why it has such a unique atmosphere.”

Tickets are available to buy for £8.95 per adult per day, £6.95 for over 65’s per day and £4.45 for children under 16.

Here is a full list of all the food, drink and artisan market traders that will be in attendance throughout the weekend…

International Street Food Traders

Yorkshire Crackling Hog Roast

Kuala Lumpur Cafe Catering

Tacoporium

Greek Street Food

Turkish Shawarma

Little Somboon Kitchen

Lebanese Street Food Truck

Caps Off Kitchen

Pavs Dhaba

Somboon Sausagebox

Sri Non

Bamboo Box

Duo Catering

Piggie Smalls

Luigi Street Food Italiano

JJs Caribbean Cuisine

Yuzu Street Food

Fire and Dough

Big Phillies – Philly Cheesesteak

Gouda For The Soul

Valencia Paella

Wagyu Street Burgers

Mr Whippy

Little bubble box

Madame Crêpe

The Churros Bar

Crumble Pots

Independent Drinks and Bars

The Barista

Happy Barista

Black Dog New Zealand Wine Bar

Goodfellows

Gilli’s Gin Tin

Reggae Rum Shack

Orchards of Husthwaite

Tchin-Tchin Bar

Bubbles Boutique mobile

The Bon Vivant Mobile Bar Company

Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire

Lemon shakers

Artisan Market Traders – Cakes, Sweets, Bakery and Desserts

Doughnotts

Nargis Bakes

Sweet tooth Bakery

Candyfloss York

MoodyMare Patisserie

Willow’s Bakes

Sweet as

Cinnammmm

The fat birds bakery

Simply Cheesecake

Doughnut Dreams

Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery

Fairfax Distillery & Chocolatiers

Mighty Fine

Panjeeri Box

Yee Kwan Ltd

The Little Cupcake Co

Chocoholics Anonymous

Sweet Sisters Cakery & Fudge Fudge Wink Wink

Brown and Blond Events

A Slice of Home Ltd

The Savvy Baker

Wicked Fudge

Sweet Vibes

The Sweetmobile

Artisan Market Traders – Savoury, Sauces and Spices

Yorkshire Wold

dhot.

MKS FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Willow’s Bakes

The Gourmet Scotch Egg Co

Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery

Foodiie Spice Kits

Pacific Ridley

Yau’s

Crazy Canary Hot Sauce

Gourmet Jay

My Family Garden

Gilly’s

The Chilli Jam Man Ltd

Shaw Meats Ltd

Yorkshire Sea Salt Co.

Lovepickle

The Cheesy Living Co.

The Great British Cheese Company

The Cheeseboard

Jones Pies

Andalucian Olive Company

A Sticky Situation

Reet Yorkshire Food Ltd

Artisan Market Traders – Drinks and Spirits

Sipping Fox Lake District Drinks ltd

Forged Spirits

Northern Fox

Yorkshire Gin

Rugby Distillery

Libations

The Selfish Spirits Company Limited

Lucelas Chocolate Rum

Kin toffee vodka

Portuguese Vinhos

Northern Shakers

Jinger Drinks Ltd

Mohamed Bouhassoun

Alcohol Free Drinks

Ms Tita Coffee

O’Donnell Moonshine

Flavour Art Coffee

Bronte Drinks Limited

Faith & Sons

Nidhoggr Mead

Thankfully Healthy teas

Artisan Market Traders – Handmade, Crafts and Gifts

Two Little Mice

CAHM

Valley Wool

Love Zazen

BoutiqueLa Maison Rustique

Pure Pet Food

Concrete & Cacti

Laser Handcrafts

Kalei

The Rustic Candle Co

YorkshirePeak Garden Furniture

Splatterworks

Holly Greenwood Design

ERNIE & THEO

Bumble Wrap

Forme Prints

Philip Scott Art

Wash the Piglet

For the Love of Earth

B.Smith Jewellery

The Knife Sharpener Guy

minifigure mania

Clean&Natural

Yorkshire Blankets

Handmade by meemee

Butternut BoX

More Bees Please

Lincoln Lightfoot Art

StavesArt

Sarah Hinchliffe Illustrations

Kate Thornton Design

Blossom and Stone Home

Experiences and Company Reps

Cherry Blossom Henna

Donnas Face Painting

Leeds Print Workshop

Greenwood Valley Healing & Chakra Creations

Axes to Ashes Ltd

Yoga4Leeds

Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours

Falcon Chiropractic Ltd

Portsonachan Hotel & Lodges

Charity

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust

Leeds Hospitals Charity