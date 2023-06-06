REVEALED: These are the 152 traders that will be heading to the Stray for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival this month
The ever-popular event is back by popular demand and will take over the Stray in Harrogate from 24 till 25 June.
The family foodie festival has been a huge success over the last three years and offers a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.
The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment makes it the perfect day out, with something on offer for everyone to enjoy.
Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: “Having grown up in the area, we’re thrilled to be returning to the beautiful location on The Stray.
“We’re upping our game this year as there will be plenty of exciting new additions to the event, but also many behind the scenes changes to improve customer experience.
"This festival is a place for people of all ages to meet up and enjoy a day out together and that’s why it has such a unique atmosphere.”
Tickets are available to buy for £8.95 per adult per day, £6.95 for over 65’s per day and £4.45 for children under 16.
Here is a full list of all the food, drink and artisan market traders that will be in attendance throughout the weekend…
International Street Food Traders
Yorkshire Crackling Hog Roast
Kuala Lumpur Cafe Catering
Tacoporium
Greek Street Food
Turkish Shawarma
Little Somboon Kitchen
Lebanese Street Food Truck
Caps Off Kitchen
Pavs Dhaba
Somboon Sausagebox
Sri Non
Bamboo Box
Duo Catering
Piggie Smalls
Luigi Street Food Italiano
JJs Caribbean Cuisine
Yuzu Street Food
Fire and Dough
Big Phillies – Philly Cheesesteak
Gouda For The Soul
Valencia Paella
Wagyu Street Burgers
Mr Whippy
Little bubble box
Madame Crêpe
The Churros Bar
Crumble Pots
Independent Drinks and Bars
The Barista
Happy Barista
Black Dog New Zealand Wine Bar
Goodfellows
Gilli’s Gin Tin
Reggae Rum Shack
Orchards of Husthwaite
Tchin-Tchin Bar
Bubbles Boutique mobile
The Bon Vivant Mobile Bar Company
Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire
Lemon shakers
Artisan Market Traders – Cakes, Sweets, Bakery and Desserts
Doughnotts
Nargis Bakes
Sweet tooth Bakery
Candyfloss York
MoodyMare Patisserie
Willow’s Bakes
Sweet as
Cinnammmm
The fat birds bakery
Simply Cheesecake
Doughnut Dreams
Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery
Fairfax Distillery & Chocolatiers
Mighty Fine
Panjeeri Box
Yee Kwan Ltd
The Little Cupcake Co
Chocoholics Anonymous
Sweet Sisters Cakery & Fudge Fudge Wink Wink
Brown and Blond Events
A Slice of Home Ltd
The Savvy Baker
Wicked Fudge
Sweet Vibes
The Sweetmobile
Artisan Market Traders – Savoury, Sauces and Spices
Yorkshire Wold
dhot.
MKS FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Willow’s Bakes
The Gourmet Scotch Egg Co
Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery
Foodiie Spice Kits
Pacific Ridley
Yau’s
Crazy Canary Hot Sauce
Gourmet Jay
My Family Garden
Gilly’s
The Chilli Jam Man Ltd
Shaw Meats Ltd
Yorkshire Sea Salt Co.
Lovepickle
The Cheesy Living Co.
The Great British Cheese Company
The Cheeseboard
Jones Pies
Andalucian Olive Company
A Sticky Situation
Reet Yorkshire Food Ltd
Artisan Market Traders – Drinks and Spirits
Sipping Fox Lake District Drinks ltd
Forged Spirits
Northern Fox
Yorkshire Gin
Rugby Distillery
Libations
The Selfish Spirits Company Limited
Lucelas Chocolate Rum
Kin toffee vodka
Portuguese Vinhos
Northern Shakers
Jinger Drinks Ltd
Mohamed Bouhassoun
Alcohol Free Drinks
Ms Tita Coffee
O’Donnell Moonshine
Flavour Art Coffee
Bronte Drinks Limited
Faith & Sons
Nidhoggr Mead
Thankfully Healthy teas
Artisan Market Traders – Handmade, Crafts and Gifts
Two Little Mice
CAHM
Valley Wool
Love Zazen
BoutiqueLa Maison Rustique
Pure Pet Food
Concrete & Cacti
Laser Handcrafts
Kalei
The Rustic Candle Co
YorkshirePeak Garden Furniture
Splatterworks
Holly Greenwood Design
ERNIE & THEO
Bumble Wrap
Forme Prints
Philip Scott Art
Wash the Piglet
For the Love of Earth
B.Smith Jewellery
The Knife Sharpener Guy
minifigure mania
Clean&Natural
Yorkshire Blankets
Handmade by meemee
Butternut BoX
More Bees Please
Lincoln Lightfoot Art
StavesArt
Sarah Hinchliffe Illustrations
Kate Thornton Design
Blossom and Stone Home
Experiences and Company Reps
Cherry Blossom Henna
Donnas Face Painting
Leeds Print Workshop
Greenwood Valley Healing & Chakra Creations
Axes to Ashes Ltd
Yoga4Leeds
Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours
Falcon Chiropractic Ltd
Portsonachan Hotel & Lodges
Charity
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust
Leeds Hospitals Charity
For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/