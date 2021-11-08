Harrogate Borough Council launches Christmas competition for local businesses

The initiative aims to encourage shoppers to discover new outlets in their search for festive gifts, refreshments and entertainment as we head towards Christmas

The panels will stand in Boroughbridge, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Masham, Pateley Bridge and Ripon town centres from early December and one lucky business from each town will feature on each.

These panels will encourage shoppers to discover new outlets in their search for festive gifts, refreshments and entertainment.

Any business can create an offer to appear on the website and one will be chosen at random to feature on the display panel in their town.

Part of Destination Christmas the colourful displays, part funded by ERDF and HM Gov, will help to drive footfall into the high streets and town centres across our district this Christmas and are a new promotional opportunity for local businesses.

Shops, cafes, bars and restaurants have the chance of winning some prime town centre advertising over the festive period, and all entrants are guaranteed to have their profile raised through this novel project.

Gemma Rio, Head of Destination Management at Harrogate Borough Council said: “We wanted to create something engaging and fun to encourage footfall back into our town centres.

"We secured additional funding to be able to offer support to local businesses following what has been a difficult 18-months for our local high streets.

“Local businesses can take advantage of the free advertising by offering exclusive discounts to attract shoppers to their stores.

"We would encourage businesses in these towns to take advantage of this free marketing opportunity in what we hope will be a thriving run up to Christmas.”

The feature panels will be designed free of charge as a festive advertisement and will contain QR codes giving access to a website where all the businesses will be listed.

To take part, businesses should email an exclusive discount offer to [email protected] and quote the town (Boroughbridge, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Masham, Pateley Bridge or Ripon) in the email subject line to enter the competition to win a display.