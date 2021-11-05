The 14 areas across the Harrogate District where women have the longest life expectancies

We reveal the neighbourhoods across the Harrogate District where women have the longest life expectancy

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:48 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England and there are stark differences across the country, including in the Harrogate District.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the rip old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods across the Harrogate District where women have the longest life expectancy.

1. Masham, Kirkby Malzeard & North Stainley

Women in this neighbourhood have the highest life expectancy in the district of 89.25 years

Photo: Google Maps

2. Pateley Bridge & Nidd Valley

Women in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 88.70 years

Photo: Google Maps

3. Stray

Women in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 87.65 years

Photo: Google Maps

4. Harrogate West & Pannal

Women in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 87.09 years

Photo: Google Maps

