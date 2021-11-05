The 14 areas across the Harrogate District where women have the longest life expectancies

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England and there are stark differences across the country, including in the Harrogate District.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the rip old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods across the Harrogate District where women have the longest life expectancy.

1. Masham, Kirkby Malzeard & North Stainley Women in this neighbourhood have the highest life expectancy in the district of 89.25 years

2. Pateley Bridge & Nidd Valley Women in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 88.70 years

3. Stray Women in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 87.65 years

4. Harrogate West & Pannal Women in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 87.09 years