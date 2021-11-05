It has been reported that life expectancy has fallen for men in the United Kingdom, a rare occurrence which was attributed to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

The 14 areas across the Harrogate District where men have the longest life expectancies

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:43 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England and there are stark differences across the country, including in the Harrogate District.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods across the Harrogate District where men have the longest life expectancy.

1. Harrogate West & Pannal

Men in this neighbourhood have the highest life expectancy in the district of 84.73 years

Photo: Google Maps

2. Knaresborough North

Men in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 82.62 years

Photo: Google Maps

3. Pateley Bridge & Nidd Valley

Men in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 82.62 years

Photo: Google Maps

4. Stray

Men in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 82.24 years

Photo: Google Maps

