The 14 areas across the Harrogate District where men have the longest life expectancies

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England and there are stark differences across the country, including in the Harrogate District.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods across the Harrogate District where men have the longest life expectancy.

1. Harrogate West & Pannal Men in this neighbourhood have the highest life expectancy in the district of 84.73 years

2. Knaresborough North Men in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 82.62 years

3. Pateley Bridge & Nidd Valley Men in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 82.62 years

4. Stray Men in this neighbourhood have a life expectancy of 82.24 years