Harrogate BID manager set to move into managerial role at North Yorkshire County Council

Matthew took the role of Harrogate BID Manager in May 2021 and will be starting his new role in November.

Sara Ferguson, Harrogate BID Chair, said: “We can confirm that Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman will be leaving us for a new, exciting managerial role within North Yorkshire Council.

“Since joining us in May 2021, Matt has been a highly effective, dedicated and extremely popular BID Manager.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman is set to take on a managerial role at North Yorkshire County Council

"I have certainly enjoyed our working relationship, and that is echoed by all my fellow directors.

“During his time with us, he has become one of the most recognised faces in the town centre.

"He’s built terrific relationships with the district and county councils, business organisations and business owners and their employees.

“We will be extremely sorry to see Matt go, but the good news for us, and the town centre, is that he will continue to play a role within the organisation, offering guidance and support to the board and BID team, within a part-time role to aid the recruitment process and ensure a smooth transition and handover.