News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This 9 bedroom and 5 bathroom detached house is currently on the market with Nicolls Tyreman for £4,500,000

Take a look at this stunning Harrogate home which is for sale at £4.5m – the most expensive on the market

Set over four floors, this stunning Harrogate home has some incredible features and is currently the most expensive property on the market.

By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:25 pm

Octavia House is one of the finest residences in Harrogate situated in this unbeatable location adjacent to the Stray and only a couple of minutes walk from the town centre.

The property is one of only two remaining detached family homes on Beech Grove and offers exceptional potential.

The property is currently arranged as a three storey house with a top floor penthouse apartment and two detached mews houses to the rear, both currently let on assured shorthold tenancies.

Set within enclosed gardens, the property has a large lawn to the front, flowering borders and mature boundary hedging with double electric opening gates to a large hardstand parking area and driveway.

This 9 bedroom and 5 bathroom detached house is currently on the market with Nicolls Tyreman for £4,500,000.

For more information about the property, call 01423 578748.

1. Beech Grove, Harrogate

Set within enclosed gardens, the property has a large lawn to the front, flowering borders and a mature boundary hedging

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Beech Grove, Harrogate

This incredible home has three large reception rooms with windows overlooking the garden and Stray

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Beech Grove, Harrogate

There are five spacious bathrooms within the property

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Beech Grove, Harrogate

The property has accommodation over four floors with stunning features, windows and staircase

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Harrogate
Next Page
Page 1 of 3