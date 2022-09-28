Octavia House is one of the finest residences in Harrogate situated in this unbeatable location adjacent to the Stray and only a couple of minutes walk from the town centre.

The property is one of only two remaining detached family homes on Beech Grove and offers exceptional potential.

The property is currently arranged as a three storey house with a top floor penthouse apartment and two detached mews houses to the rear, both currently let on assured shorthold tenancies.

Set within enclosed gardens, the property has a large lawn to the front, flowering borders and mature boundary hedging with double electric opening gates to a large hardstand parking area and driveway.

This 9 bedroom and 5 bathroom detached house is currently on the market with Nicolls Tyreman for £4,500,000.

For more information about the property, call 01423 578748.

1. Beech Grove, Harrogate Set within enclosed gardens, the property has a large lawn to the front, flowering borders and a mature boundary hedging Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Beech Grove, Harrogate This incredible home has three large reception rooms with windows overlooking the garden and Stray Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Beech Grove, Harrogate There are five spacious bathrooms within the property Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Beech Grove, Harrogate The property has accommodation over four floors with stunning features, windows and staircase Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales