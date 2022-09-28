Here are the ten locations where you are most likely to be hit with a car parking fine in Harrogate

New figures show a total of 3,934 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were handed out at the district's council-owned car parks over a two-year period, with Ripon's Market Place car park topping the charts.

The hotspot saw 559 poorly-parked motorists hit with PCNs, followed closely by Harrogate's Montpellier Shoppers car park with 545.

Other popular locations which feature among the top ten spots for tickets between September 2020 and August 2022 include Harrogate's Odeon car park and West Park car park.

They are all owned by Harrogate Borough Council which is responsible for off-street parking, while North Yorkshire County Council looks after on-street.

A borough council spokesperson said: "The majority of residents and visitors who use our car parks do so correctly and we’d like to thank them for doing so.

"However, some people don’t and as such may receive a Penalty Charge Notice

"Parking enforcement is carried out to ensure compliance with parking restrictions and provide fairness for all customers."

A penalty charge notice is either £50 or £70, depending on the type of offence that has taken place.

If a car has been parked for longer than the time on its pay and display ticket, the charge is £50.

However, it is considered more serious if a car is parked where it shouldn't be - such as in a loading bay when not loading or in a disabled bay without a blue badge - and the charge is £70.

1. Market Place, Ripon There were 559 parking fines handed out to motorists at this car park between September 2020 and August 2022 Photo: Marcus Corazzi Photo Sales

2. Montpellier Shoppers, Harrogate There were 545 parking fines handed out to motorists at this car park between September 2020 and August 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Odeon, Harrogate There were 401 parking fines handed out to motorists at this car park between September 2020 and August 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. West Park, Harrogate There were 346 parking fines handed out to motorists at this car park between September 2020 and August 2022 Photo: Adrian Murray Photo Sales