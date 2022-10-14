Harrogate-based Pub is The Hub chief executive presented with top award

John Longden was presented with the award by trade association the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) at its annual dinner in London on October 12.

The event, which took place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel near Tower Bridge, was attended by over 300 people from brewing and pub businesses and the organisations that support them, to celebrate those who tirelessly support the industry and the communities across the country they serve.

Pub is The Hub is a not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services.

Pub is The Hub has been presented with an Industry Champion Award for its work in the community

It has helped over 600 pubs diversify, with almost 200 of these benefitting from help through its Community Services Fund.

On receiving his award, John Longden OBE, said: “You have no idea how special this is.

"This is also for the family of Pub is The Hub and to our family of supporters.

“We all enjoy collaborating and helping publicans in their local areas.

"For every £1 invested in a shop, community café, village garden or play area it creates between £8 to £9 of social value.

"It is the social value that helps to bind us together in this wonderful industry.”

“We believe we can inspire 1,000 projects over the next three years and we have over 50 expressions of interest at this time.”

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the BBPA, said: “This time last year we hoped we were done with ‘unprecedented times’ but here we are again after another year of surprises, challenges, and once-in-a-lifetime events.

“And throughout all of it our pubs and brewers have remained at the heart of villages, towns, and cities across the countries, providing a place of solace and community for so many and it’s why I am really proud to stand here tonight representing our brilliant industry.”