Former Harrogate school pupil and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly wins Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month award

The 30-year-old, who was born in Harrogate, spent six years with Houston Dash in the USA, aside from a loan spell in 2020 with West Ham, and only returned to play in England on a permanent basis this summer when she signed for Aston Villa.

The striker, who also plays for England and stunned at the Euros this summer, scored three goals for Villa last month.

Rachel Daly has been named Player of the Month for September by the Barclays Women’s Super League

Against Manchester City, Rachel netted a brace, the second of which sealed the 4-3 win before scoring an early penalty in the 2-0 defeat of Leicester City.