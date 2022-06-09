Harrogate-based Evolve Psychology Services celebrates double award win

The business, owned and operated by Dr Laura Powling, picked up Independent Business of the Year 2022 at the Yorkshire Choice Awards and Most Trusted Clinical and Forensic Psychology Clinic in Yorkshire at the GHP Mental Health Awards 2022.

The 28 strong team offer neurodevelopmental, expert witness and wider psychological assessments and psychological therapies.

When Covid-19 impacted so many people’s mental health, they continued to provide services for families and young people.

Amanda Collinson (Clinical Services Manager), Dr Laura Powling (Owner and Director), Emma Longfellow (Forensic Psychologist), Dr Helen Walsh (NHS Client representative), Dr Sarah Oliver (Clinical Psychologist) and Lydia Scales (Business Administrator)

The team work with individuals and families, courts and parole boards as well as immigration tribunals nationwide.

This important work resonated with the judges of both awards with the GHP highlighting the recent NHS contract Evolve has won as a key success.

Dr Laura Powling, explained: “In 2021 we were awarded an NHS contract to support the NHS in significantly reducing their waiting times for Neurodevelopmental (Autism and ADHD) assessments in Yorkshire for children aged 0-19 which again have been impacted by Covid-19.

“This will make a significant difference to the children and young people, as well as their families.

"It’s fantastic that both the GHP and the Yorkshire Choice Awards have recognised this success and also the wider work we do within our communities in Harrogate and also Huddersfield.

“Awards like this help to raise the profile of the work we do and also the impact it can have

" At the Yorkshire Choice Awards we were the winner of a category where there were 48 other businesses nominated, this is a real honour.

"These awards are not voted for by a panel of judges, its members of the public who have voted for us, which feels really special.

“I would like to thank all of the Evolve team, as well as all of our clients for making this happen.”