Harrogate-based charity Disability Action Yorkshire seeking new trustees to join its board

Disability Action Yorkshire is particularly keen to attract those who themselves are disabled, or who have other personal experience of disability.

They are also looking for members of the town’s business community who have experience in business development, legal, HR, digital and IT, marketing, education and investments.

The charity has recently been given permission to replace its 20-bedroom residential care home on Claro Road with 36 apartments.

Jackie Snape, Chief Executive at Disability Action Yorkshire, says the charity is looking to recruit a number of voluntary positions on their Board of Trustees

The new supported housing scheme, which will see Disability Action Yorkshire support staff on site 24-hours-a-day, will give disabled people the freedom to live independently.

Jackie Snape, Chief Executive at Disability Action Yorkshire, said: “Due to retirement, we are looking to recruit a number of voluntary positions on our Board of Trustees at a very exciting time for the charity

“We are a long established, Harrogate-based charity which believes that disabled people should have exactly the same access, rights and services as everyone else.

"In order to further this, we provide a number of practical solutions and services which include personal assistance, support in employment and access advice.

“We welcome applications from all sectors of the community, and whether you are an experienced trustee or looking for your first post at board level, we would love to hear from you.

“Our trustees will have the opportunity to make strategic decisions and develop new skills, as well as the chance to influence the shaping of innovative projects.

"And whilst we are looking for people with certain professional skills, we are particularly keen to increase the number of disabled people on our board.”

Disability Action Yorkshire is a charity providing vital services that create opportunities for disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing.

Established in 1937, the organisation has been delivering quality services for 85 years and is committed to the development of new services where there is a need, and where it believes it has the ability and resources to meet that need.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a Disability Action Yorkshire trustee can download an information pack by visiting http://www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Trustee-Recruitment-Pack-2022-1.pdf

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, May 31.