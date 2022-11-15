The Winter Gardens in Harrogate has been awarded a platinum rating, while The Unicorn Hotel in Ripon has been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the United Kingdom.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the country, in order to judge them which were then graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The Winter Gardens and The Unicorn Hotel pubs have been awarded with a Loo of the Year award

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Rebecca Teale, manager of The Winter Gardens and Jonny Mahoney, manager of The Unicorn Hotel, both said: “We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

Becky Wall, The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 Managing Director, added : "The toilets at The Winter Gardens and The Unicorn Hotel have both been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.