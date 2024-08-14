Grantley Hall near Ripon announces new Director of Operations at luxury hotel and wellness retreat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grantley Hall, near Ripon, has appointed Lewis Hunter as their new Director of Operations at the luxurious hotel and wellness retreat.

Lewis joins Grantley Hall with over ten years of experience in the hospitality industry, including his most recent position as Head of Operations at the prestigious private member’s club, Skibo Castle, following prior roles at The Dorchester and The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland.

Opening its doors in 2019, after a multi-million-pound four-year restoration project, Grantley Hall boasts 47 bedrooms, five indulgent restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, along with three stunning bars and an award-winning spa.

On his appointment, Lewis Hunter said: “Grantley Hall is a spectacular property and a true cornerstone of the luxury hospitality sector.

Lewis Hunter has been appointed as the new Director of Operations at Grantley Hall near Ripon

"It is a privilege to assume the role of Director of Operations and I have already seen the phenomenal, shared passion of our team in curating a magical experience for guests.

“As a proud ambassador of the industry, I want to continue showcasing the incredible opportunities offered by a career in hospitality, nurturing the upcoming talent of the next generation with Grantley Hall at the helm.”

Nuno César de Sá, General Manager of Grantley Hall, added: “We are delighted to welcome Lewis to the team, bringing his wealth of experience in some of the country’s most renowned hotels to a brand-new role at Grantley Hall.

"I’m excited to see Lewis continue to elevate our five-star standards across the estate with focus on our unparalleled guest experience, of which we are exceptionally proud of.”

For more information about Grantley Hall, visit https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/