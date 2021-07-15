Exciting new venture in Harrogate for brilliant indies at Cold Bath Brewing bar's Clubhouse

New independent venture - Harrogate resident and independentElly Ball and Jim Mossman of Cold Bath Brewing bar.

It's been a project which has been long in the making, Back in early 2020, Harrogate resident and independent Elly Ball met with Jim Mossman of Cold Bath Brewing to discuss an ‘upmarket’ market for their Clubhouse event space.

All was set for March 2020 when ,of course, the world was hit with the Covid pandemic.

Fast forward to 2021 and UP Market Harrogate is back and ready to celebrate with the Harrogate community.

On the 31st of July 2021 from 12pm – 6pm, the public is invited to shop small and support Yorkshire's brilliant vendors, creators and artists.

Cold Bath Brewing will also be hosting the bar in the event space as well as having live music from The Knaresborough Vista Social Club from 4:30pm.

Jim Mossman said: "It’s been a long hard year for everyone, so bringing together some of Yorkshire’s best indies is just the release we all need.” - Jim Mossman

"UP Market Harrogate is not just an event, but an experience, bringing together local community, igniting ideas and fueling creative inspiration.

"It is a place to meet and shop from Yorkshire vendors, be inspired, enjoy a drink, listen to live music and sit and relax with friends."