Fat Badger's popular beer club raises £1,600 for Harrogate charity Henshaws - with a little help from Leeds United

The Fat Badger Beer Club at the Pickled Sprout meets on the first Tuesday of every month and has grown in both size and stature since being reintroduced in July.

This week saw 170 people pack the Sky Bar at the Yorkshire Hotel for the final meeting of 2022, with a special Black Sheep Beer and Johnnie Walker Whiskey collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revealed - the winning Harrogate shop which makes town look so wonderfully festive at Christmas time

HRH Group MD Simon Cotton, Emily Roberts and Ashleigh Lambert of Cenheard and David Croft of Black Sheep with the signed Leeds United football.

During the evening Ashleigh Lambert, Commercial Director of Cenheard and Simon Cotton, MD of HRH Group arranged a raffle on behalf of Henshaws, raising an impressive £1,600 which included the auction of a signed Leeds United Football.

Mr Cotton said: “The Fat Badger Beer Club has always been popular, but we have really seen an increase in the numbers of people interested in coming along since we relaunched after Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our guests enjoy a selection of drinks served with a three course meal, and it always comes with the stunning views out across Harrogate from our Sky Bar in The Yorkshire Hotel.”

And this week’s event was a particularly special one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With it being the final Fat Badger Beer Club of 2022, and with us having had so much fun and success with the club since relaunching, we wanted to give something back to the community,” added Mr Cotton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were delighted to be able to raise £1,600 for the people at Henshaws, who do so much good work right throughout the year for so many people.”

Henshaws is a northern-based charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations. They have bases in both Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashleigh said: “Henshaws is a local charity, their Arts & Crafts Centre is just round the corner from our office. They offer incredible support to people living with sight loss and other disabilities, to gain their confidence and enable them to live an independent life.

"We have been to the Arts & Craft Centre a few times now and it is amazing to see the daily support they offer, not only to people living with sight loss and other disabilities but to the local community. They put on events to help raise money and offer a place for everyone to enjoy their gardens and coffee shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We like to get involved as much as we can to help raise much needed funds for them to continue to provide the life changing support and keep their fantastic facilities running.”