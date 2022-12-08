Revealed - the winning Harrogate shop which makes town look so wonderfully festive at Christmas time
Harrogate's most stunning Christmas shop window display has been revealed in a glittering event.
The winners of the annual Harrogate Christmas Window Dressing Competition were announced in a dazzling ceremony at the West Park Hotel attended by Harrogate Mayor Coun Victoria Oldham.
The annual festive awards, which this year saw a record number of entries, was organised by The Rotary Club of Harrogate and sponsored by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).
Among the winners and highly commended were: Bettys, Mama Doreen's, Helen James Flowers, Sophie Likes, Foxy Antiques, Susie Watson Designs, Bijouled, The Yorkshire Soap Company, The Yorkshire Hotel, West Park Hotel and Harrogate International Festivals.
But the overall winner of a competition which, in recent years has been highlighted in a TV documentary on Channel 5, was Weetons Food Hall.
A spokesperson for Harrogate BID said: "A huge well done to all of the entrants, every display was wonderful.
"The window displays have truly added to the festive feel in the town.
"And a big thank you musty go to The West Park Hotel for hosting and to The Rotary Club of Harrogate for your hard work in the competition.
Graham Saunders, who organised the judging on behalf of Harrogate Rotary Club, said: “It was our pleasure to once again organise the annual Christmas Shop Window Competition, which this year saw a bumper number of entries.
“The standard this year was very high, which made the judging of the three categories incredibly difficult.
“The judges could see the incredible effort those who entered the competition have put into their displays, and I’m sure the public also appreciate the work done by business owners to help Harrogate looks its very best for the festive season.
“I’d like to thank all those who entered for their superb efforts, and Harrogate BID for their continued support of the competition.”
The winners of each category were:
Small
Winner: Harrogate International Festivals, 32 Cheltenham Parade.
Highly Commended: Sophie Likes, 36 Beulah Street. Foxy Antiques & Interiors, 27 Commercial Street. Susie Watson Designs, 2 Montpellier Gardens. Bijouled, 50 Parliament Street.
Medium
Winner: Helen James Flowers, 63 Station Parade.
Highly Commended: The Yorkshire Soap Company, 1 James Street.
Large
Winner: Weetons Food Hall, 23/24 West Park.
Highly Commended: The West Park Hotel, 19 West Park. Bettys Café Tea Rooms, 1 Parliament Street, The Yorkshire Hotel, Prospect Place. Mama Doreen’s Emporium, 9-11 Station Square.
Attended by scores of local business owners and representatives, the ceremony was hosted by Nick Hancock from Your Harrogate, with winners and runners up certificates presented by The Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Victoria Oldham, and President of the Rotary Club of Harrogate, Ann Percival.
Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Since being featured on the Channel 5 documentary, Harrogate: A Yorkshire Christmas, the shop window competition has continued to thrive, and it’s the businesses who take part whom we have to thank for its ongoing success.
“The town centre shops, cafes, hotels were beautifully presented this year, with the shop window competition giving an incentive for business to go all-out.
"I’d like to thank the Rotary Club of Harrogate for once again organising this annual competition, and the competing retailers whose combined efforts have made Harrogate look fantastic this festive season.”
For more information about Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) visit www. harrogatebid.co.uk