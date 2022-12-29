Heading into its twelfth series, the popular show will be following officers at the North Yorkshire Road Policing Unit for the first time in three years.

Cameras will go behind the scenes and join them on shift as they work to tackle road crime.

On patrol across 3000 square miles of some of the country’s most dangerous roads, the Traffic Cops at the North Yorkshire RPU deal with some of the highest accident rates in Britain and combat a huge variety of crimes, ranging from illegal drivers and drug dealers, to organised thieves to speedsters.

Jamie Theakston will host the latest series of Traffic Cops which is set to begin in the New Year

With the busy A1 motorway running through the county, it’s a hotspot for crime and opportunist criminals and the Traffic Cops will have their work cut out to maintain law and order in England’s biggest county.

Tayte Simpson, Executive Producer of Traffic Cops, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to North Yorkshire, the United Kingdom’s largest county.

"It’s been three years since we were last filming with the North Yorkshire Police and we’re back with some of most dramatic incidents we’ve ever filmed - from a massive drug bust, to a heart stopping high-speed pursuit with an incredibly tense but successful outcome for North Yorkshire Police.”

The first episode will focus on officers pursuing a stolen Ranger Rover, hunting for a disqualified driver, looking for a missing child and tracking down a fuel thief.

Traffic Cops will air at 8pm on Monday, January 2 on Channel 5.