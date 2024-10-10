Most spectacular film festival in the world to visit Harrogate at new venue next week
Hugely popular, the Banff tour films always feature the world’s top adventure filmmakers as they ski, climb, BASE jump and paraglide in remote corners of the planet.
Now in its 15th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit more than 50 locations in 2024, coming to the Harrogate Convention Centre auditorium on Tuesday, October 15.
Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.
The different countries and stunning landscapes shown in the Blue Film Programme in Harrogate will include Canada, Pakistan, Mexico, Greenland, Switzerland,
Audiences at the latest Banff Mountain Film Festival can expect inspirational adventures in wild landscapes up on the big screen.
For more information, visit: https://www.banff-uk.com/
