Most spectacular film festival in the world to visit Harrogate at new venue next week

By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 16:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is ready to bring a night of gripping adventure films to Harrogate next week

Hugely popular, the Banff tour films always feature the world’s top adventure filmmakers as they ski, climb, BASE jump and paraglide in remote corners of the planet.

Now in its 15th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit more than 50 locations in 2024, coming to the Harrogate Convention Centre auditorium on Tuesday, October 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

A still from the film No Way which is part of Banff Mountain Film Festival coming to Harrogate soon. (Picture contributed)A still from the film No Way which is part of Banff Mountain Film Festival coming to Harrogate soon. (Picture contributed)
A still from the film No Way which is part of Banff Mountain Film Festival coming to Harrogate soon. (Picture contributed)

The different countries and stunning landscapes shown in the Blue Film Programme in Harrogate will include Canada, Pakistan, Mexico, Greenland, Switzerland,

Audiences at the latest Banff Mountain Film Festival can expect inspirational adventures in wild landscapes up on the big screen.

For more information, visit: https://www.banff-uk.com/

Related topics:HarrogateBanffIrelandMexicoSwitzerlandPakistan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice