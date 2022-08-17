'Greatest film of all time' for Harrogate Film Society's new season

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the north’s longest-standing and progressive film groups since it was founded in 1955, Harrogate Film Society is run entirely by volunteers and succeeds on the depth of its knowledge of world cinema and its passion for the big screen.

Beginning on September 12, in total 15 films in its 67th season will be screened at the Harrogate Odeon on a fortnightly basis on Mondays at 7.30pm.

Harrogate Film Society's new season will include The Godfather hailed by some as the greatest film of all time.

The line-up includes Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film Parallel Mothers starring Penélope Cruz; Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the Golden Globe-nominated French historical drama; Danish director Thomas Vinterberg’s BAFTA-winning black comedy-drama Another Round and the 50th anniversary re-release of all-time classic The Godfather.

Featuring an all-star cast including Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton and James Caan, Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 Oscar-winner The Godfather was based on Mario Puzo's best-selling novel about an Italian crime family.

In addition, on Monday, September 19 at the Harrogate Odeon, the Harrogate Film Society in conjunction with Harrogate Civic Society is planning to show a film it commissioned from the Yorkshire Film Archive.

Harrogate on Film features an amazing mix of archive footage in the life of Harrogate and Knaresborough across the 20th century.