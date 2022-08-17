Final days of hit show by artist and snowboarder Schoph at Harrogate gallery

The recent work of a Yorkshire-born artist, who first made his name internationally on the slopes rather than on canvas, runs at RedHouse Originals gallery until this Saturday, August 20.Called Artist Spotlight: Schoph plus A Journal Through January, the hit show is a mix of paintings and prints, including works from Schoph’s recent series A Journal Through January, The Quarantine Paintings and Monolith, plus an unseen early original from Out Of The Black And Into The Blue."This new series is my journal, my journal through the period of January 2022," said Schoph."For no rhyme or reason, deep inner thoughts, worries or stresses, just my day-to-day of making a mark on canvas and not thinking."There's nothing written either - apart from the odd scrawl of lyrics."His aesthetic may be drawn from the world of street art but Schoph turns it into abstract art of beauty.