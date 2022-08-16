Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1975 will join the bill at Bramham Park in less than a fortnight’s time offering fans their first chance to see the band live in the UK since 2020.

The band, made up of Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald, will top the bill at Leeds Festival on Friday, August 26 and, then, Reading Festival, on Sunday, August 27.

The band have established themselves as one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and unique sonic approach.

The 1975 will join the bill for Leeds Festival at Bramham Park in less than a fortnight’s time offering fans their first chance to see the band live in the UK since 2020

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day festival takes place on August 26-28 with acts including Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me The Horizon, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Enter Shikari, Joy Crookes, Little Simz and Run The Jewels.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading and Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern ground breaking music. I cannot wait.”

Leeds Festival always prides itself on showcasing up and coming acts, too.

The 2022 BBC Introducing stage line-up features the most exciting upcoming talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance.

This year’s line-up includes left-field indie-psych outfit Honeyglaze, opinionated post-punkers DEADLETTER and alt-pop hitmaker and Berkshire local Dan D’Lion.