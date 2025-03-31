An Evening with Paul Merson in Harrogate

By Charlotte Wheeler
Contributor
Published 31st Mar 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 12:48 BST
Join us for An Evening with Paul Merson, as the football star discusses his illustrious career with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and England- at Harrogate Theatre, on Tuesday 1 April

He’ll talk about games, dressing room/training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for a successful football club. Merson will open up about his experiences both on and off the pitch, his addictions, his media career and so much more. Paul’s wit and charisma makes an entertaining night and engaging evening for all football fans. Talksport and ex Arsenal team mate Perry Groves will host an evening and a Q&A with a chance to pose your questions to Paul.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, affording the opportunity for a meet and greet with the legendary players and a photograph opportunity before the show.

Regular and VIP tickets available now from the venue ticket office.

https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/an-evening-with-paul-merson/

