Win a week away in a choice of destinations with Ripon Rotary Club's Grand Christmas Draw
Ripon Rotary Club’s Grand Christmas Draw is worth playing this festive season with a selection of quality prizes which includes a week away in a choice of destinations.
Other prizes include a large specially selected Hamper and a voucher for a seven course taster menu at the exclusive Grantley Hall, just outside Ripon.
Ripon Rotary Club are a registered charity and each year select a chosen cause whilst organising a variety of community events throughout the year.
There are a variety of additional prizes worth checking out when you purchase tickets, whilst all funds raised from the draw go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association, this years selected charity.
There will also be a stall selling tickets at Ripon Morrisons on Thursday, November 23.