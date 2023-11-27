A Christmas draw is offering a week away in Spain, Scotland, or Wales, as its first prize at Ripon Rotary Club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ripon Rotary Club’s Grand Christmas Draw is worth playing this festive season with a selection of quality prizes which includes a week away in a choice of destinations.

Other prizes include a large specially selected Hamper and a voucher for a seven course taster menu at the exclusive Grantley Hall, just outside Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ripon Rotary Club are a registered charity and each year select a chosen cause whilst organising a variety of community events throughout the year.

Most Popular

A chance to win a week away at a choice of destinations with Ripon Rotary Club Grand Christmas Draw.

There are a variety of additional prizes worth checking out when you purchase tickets, whilst all funds raised from the draw go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association, this years selected charity.