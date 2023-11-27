News you can trust since 1836
Win a week away in a choice of destinations with Ripon Rotary Club's Grand Christmas Draw

A Christmas draw is offering a week away in Spain, Scotland, or Wales, as its first prize at Ripon Rotary Club.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 27th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Ripon Rotary Club’s Grand Christmas Draw is worth playing this festive season with a selection of quality prizes which includes a week away in a choice of destinations.

Other prizes include a large specially selected Hamper and a voucher for a seven course taster menu at the exclusive Grantley Hall, just outside Ripon.

Ripon Rotary Club are a registered charity and each year select a chosen cause whilst organising a variety of community events throughout the year.

    A chance to win a week away at a choice of destinations with Ripon Rotary Club Grand Christmas Draw.A chance to win a week away at a choice of destinations with Ripon Rotary Club Grand Christmas Draw.
    There are a variety of additional prizes worth checking out when you purchase tickets, whilst all funds raised from the draw go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association, this years selected charity.

    There will also be a stall selling tickets at Ripon Morrisons on Thursday, November 23.

