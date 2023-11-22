‘Igloo building, festive crafts, Santas sleigh and a snow-machine!’ - Ripon community’s Winter Wonderland promises a white Christmas
Winter Wonderland in Ripon’s Spa Gardens will take place on December 15, 16, 17, between 2pm and 8pm, and is a totally free event.
The garden's festive illuminations are a memorable sight, and whilst the event is renowned for its alternative Christmas tree competition, there are even more surprises for visitors to get involved with this December.
The three day event is put together entirely by community groups keeping-in with the seasonal spirit, and promises to give those feeling the pinch a chance to enjoy festivities.
The three day wonderland has everything from Christmas crafts, marshmallow toasting, live music, professional festive lighting, unique handmade decorations, a snow machine, Santa and his sleigh, and the annual alternative tree competition.Mrs Caroline Bentham, is an active community member, she said:“Because the decorations are done by the community, it makes it extra special.
“Evolve College uses it as part of their art curriculum.
“The knitters have knitted a Christmas dinner.
“So much of the community is going into it, it’s completely run by volunteers.”
As with previous years, there will be an alternative Christmas tree competition voted for by the public.
Mrs Bentham said: “It could be old socks, feathers, corks, whatever you want.
“People put coins in a box next to their favourite.
“The winner receives the money in the box.”
“The lighting is done by a professional company, it's such a beautiful display.
“We have community choirs, primary schools and other musicians all spread out during the day.
“The snow machine will be fun and give everyone a white Christmas.”
The new Igloo building activity will also give visitors a chance to get involved and provide those festive photo opportunities.
Mrs Bentham said:“In ‘best Blue Peter tradition’ we are repurposing the humble 2 litre plastic milk bottle to create our look-a-like snowy abode.
"So we need loads of bottles.
“If you happen to have any please give them a thorough wash then deliver them to the Community House on Allhallowgate.
“Santa, of course will be there on his sleigh that was made by the Ripon Men’s Shed.”