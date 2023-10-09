Wildlife Trust releases programme of wild events to get Yorkshire folk out into nature this autumn and winter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts on the best of Yorkshire’s wildlife and how to enjoy it, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has released a programme of wild events designed to get everyone – no matter where they live or how much experience they have with the natural world – out into nature this autumn and winter.

Autumn is the best time of year for finding unexpected jewels and magical moments; blackberries bud bright black on reddening thorned vines, mists shroud our woodlands in mystery, and fungi, sometimes easily passed-over, begin to emerge in all their incredible variation.

Yorkshire is a treasure trove of wild experiences just waiting to be explored, home to a wealth of wildlife and amazing experiences for anyone looking to get out and about and discover what makes our great green county so wonderful.

Pictured: A group explore life on the seashore Rockpooling at South Landing Beach in Flamborough.

Joy Little, inspiring people manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Whether you’re looking to get out and about to discover where to find some of our elusive but amazing wildlife, fancy getting crafty, want to help us keep our beaches and shorelines a haven, or just want to immerse yourself in the best Yorkshire has to offer, we have something for you.

“We’ve been running an events programme since 1985, and offer a range of activities and experiences from free and low-cost drop-in events right up to bespoke expert guided tours. We are always excited to welcome new people along - whatever their experience with the natural world.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s events guide takes place across a number of the trust’s nature reserves and is packed full of wild fun to see you through until March 2024, including:

Fungi forays across several of the trust’s reserves, exploring the weird and wonderful world of fungi. A chance to learn how to differentiate your amethyst deceiver from your common birds nests and candlesnuff fungi.

Seasonally spooky spectaculars, including wand-whittling, night-time rockpooling, and a bat trail and pumpkin picking.

Stargazing sessions with Huddersfield Astronomy Society, featuring special appearances from Jupiter and Saturn – and a great opportunity for a novel Valentine’s Day celebration.

A wealth of wild and wintry walks designed to discover some hidden gems of the Yorkshire coast, including bats at Spurn Point, dinosaur footprints at Scarborough, and the opportunity for a weekly rockpool exploration for those adults who never grew up.

Pictured: A group collecting litter at South Landing Beach, Flamborough.

Cosy crafting workshops, including seaglass Christmas crafts, seaweed soap and bathbomb making, natural Christmas decorations and crafting using discarded fishing gear.

Regular beach cleans up and down the coast throughout the rest of the year – including on Boxing Day and New Years’ Day, for those brave of heart or stout of new resolution.

Mrs Little said: “Yorkshire is an incredible county for wildlife, with so many different and amazing experiences – from the white cliffs of Flamborough to our very own Land’s End at Spurn Point, our high fells and peatlands, our rolling Dales and everything in between.

"Come along and experience our truly wild Yorkshire, and all the wildlife that calls it home.”