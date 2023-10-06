Squid and Tonic: New Ripon street food vendor puts unique spin on popular classics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new gastro venture, founded by Paul Page and Carol Williams, was inspired by the couple's own garden bar and kitchen used to entertain friends and family.

The Squid and Tonic will be at North Stainley on Friday, October 6, with its latest twist on the wood-fired pizza, and then at Sawley Village Hall on Friday, October 27 - both from 5.30-9pm.

The new food truck - a horsebox conversion, will make regular market appearances and aims to pop-up around rural areas with less access to food outlets.

Squid and Tonic open up new family-run street food vendor with bold takes on classic dishes.

With 30 years experience as a chef, Mr Page has taken his love for international cuisine behind the wheels of the mobile food industry.

He said: “Throughout my early years the idea was to have a premises but with the current economic climate and the cost of setting up a business, we didn’t want to gamble against assets.

“We wanted something a bit quirky, which is why we got the horse box.

“We started off not knowing where it would go but it's blown us away how many people are on board with it.

The new Squid and Tonic street food vendor is run by Paul Page, Carol Williams and family.

“The social media response has been huge.

“We are not doing the standard menu.

“We want to keep the momentum, keep it fresh, new and exciting.

“We use traditional elements and give them our own twist.

“One of our first pizzas was done with slow braised pork cheeks - it melted in your mouth.

“We’ve had a beef rib pizza, homemade slaw, chutneys and spicy dressings.

“We may even do our own take on a Christmas pizza.”

While the couple's creative twist on classics is set to continue and impress foodie enthusiasts, they have taken every opportunity to support independent trade and source local produce.

“We used a local designer to make the sign, something different. The brand really began to form once we had a unique name and sign,” Mr Page said.

“We aim to make a reasonable living whilst keeping the quality.

“We’ve just picked up a shoulder of lamb from a local farmer in West Tanfield.

“We could do a mainstream pizza menu and double the amount we sell, but it’s not what we’re about.”

The couple are keen to take in feedback from customers while staying true to the initial inspiration behind the venture.

Mrs WIlliams said: “Paul would never want to do ham and pineapple pizza, but he might add a pineapple and chilli salsa to compromise with the demand.

“Ripon is a great place to be at the moment, so much support for independent and creative trade.

“With so many rural villages without access, we want to create a small social scene and put the table and chairs out.”

It is clear when Mr Page talks about the important details, bold ingredients and fresh flavours, that his 30 years of experience will be evident in everything Squid and Tonic delivers.

He said: “This is why I got into catering, but this way you feed people directly and get that direct feedback.