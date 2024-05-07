What's on listings for events, comedy, films, shows and more in Harrogate area in May
Thursday, May 9- May 10:
‘Through the Wilderness’ Exhibition with Norman Adams and Barbara Braithwaite at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 9-May 25:
The Beatles: Mad Day Out, an exhibition of photography from 1968 by Tom Murray at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 9, 7.30pm:
Josie White presents Rotten at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, May 10, 9pm:
Live music with Murray Kinsley and the Wicked Grin at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, May 10, 10am:
Sunlight and Shadows: The Yorkshire Dales,’ a collection of 27 new works by artist Paul Talbot-Greaves at Watermark Gallery, Harrogate.
Friday, May 10, 7.30pm:
Hejira: Celebrating Joni Mitchell at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, May 10, 7.30pm:
Stand-up comic Jo Caulfield at Masham Town Hall.
Saturday, May 11, 7.30pm:
Classic rock and pop covers with MFOR at Starbeck Cons Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 11, 8pm:
John Bishop – Back At It live at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, May 11, 6.30pm:
Jungle Carnival – Motion Dance at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, May 11, 6.30pm:
Dance Magic 2024 Summerbell Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, May 12, 4pm:
Born to Perform – Generation Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, May 15-18, 7.30pm:
The Knaresborough Players present Secondary Cause of Death at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, May 16: 7.30pm:
Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Fewston Parochial Hall.
Thursday, May 16, 7.30pm:
Poet Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, May 17, 8.30pm-12.30am:
Swiftiemania HG (Taylor Swift club night) at The Ivory bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.
Friday, May 17, 7.30pm:
Ready Steady 60’s Show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, May 18, 7pm:
Live boxing screening Fury v Usyk at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Booking only via the venue.
Saturday, May 18, 8.30pm:
Live music with Chequered Past at the Forrest Club, Starbeck, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 18, 10am:
Harrogate BID presents a Celebration of Fashion at the Piazza, Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.
Tuesday, May 21, 7.30pm:
La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, May 24-26, 10.30am:
Musical adaptation of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book at Harrogate Theatre.
Four performances per day.
Friday, May 24, 2pm:
The Allotment Project at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.
Saturday, May 25, 7.30pm:
Red Hot Chilli Pipers 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 1, 9pm:
Live music with intelligent punk legends Percy at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
June 22, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra presents A Night of Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.