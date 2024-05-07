What's on listings for events, comedy, films, shows and more in Harrogate area in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday, May 9- May 10:

‘Through the Wilderness’ Exhibition with Norman Adams and Barbara Braithwaite at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 9-May 25:

May 10 - Hejira play Joni Mitchell at Harrogate Theatre.

The Beatles: Mad Day Out, an exhibition of photography from 1968 by Tom Murray at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 9, 7.30pm:

Josie White presents Rotten at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 10, 9pm:

Live music with Murray Kinsley and the Wicked Grin at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 10, 10am:

Sunlight and Shadows: The Yorkshire Dales,’ a collection of 27 new works by artist Paul Talbot-Greaves at Watermark Gallery, Harrogate.

Friday, May 10, 7.30pm:

Hejira: Celebrating Joni Mitchell at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 10, 7.30pm:

Stand-up comic Jo Caulfield at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, May 11, 7.30pm:

Classic rock and pop covers with MFOR at Starbeck Cons Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 11, 8pm:

John Bishop – Back At It live at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, May 11, 6.30pm:

Jungle Carnival – Motion Dance at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 11, 6.30pm:

Dance Magic 2024 Summerbell Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 12, 4pm:

Born to Perform – Generation Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 15-18, 7.30pm:

The Knaresborough Players present Secondary Cause of Death at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, May 16: 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Fewston Parochial Hall.

Thursday, May 16, 7.30pm:

Poet Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 17, 8.30pm-12.30am:

Swiftiemania HG (Taylor Swift club night) at The Ivory bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Friday, May 17, 7.30pm:

Ready Steady 60’s Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 18, 7pm:

Live boxing screening Fury v Usyk at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Booking only via the venue.

Saturday, May 18, 8.30pm:

Live music with Chequered Past at the Forrest Club, Starbeck, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 18, 10am:

Harrogate BID presents a Celebration of Fashion at the Piazza, Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.

Tuesday, May 21, 7.30pm:

La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 24-26, 10.30am:

Musical adaptation of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book at Harrogate Theatre.

Four performances per day.

Friday, May 24, 2pm:

The Allotment Project at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.

Saturday, May 25, 7.30pm:

Red Hot Chilli Pipers 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 1, 9pm:

Live music with intelligent punk legends Percy at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

June 22, 7.30pm: