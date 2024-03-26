What's On guide to concerts, comedy, films and events in the Harrogate district at Easter and beyond in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday, March 28, 7.15pm:

Vocalis performs J S Bach’s Mass in B Minor in St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate with The Choir of St Peter's Church and the Harrogate Bach Players, including soloist Heather Lowe (mezzo-soprano).

Friday, March 29, 10am-4pm:

March 30 - Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Royal Hall Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Guided tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

Book at https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us

Friday, March 29, 9pm:

Live music with Half Hand Hoodoo at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, March 29, 10pm:

Live rock/pop covers with MFOR at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, March 29-30, 10am:

Paul Mirfin’s Open House Gallery at 10 Brewerton Street, Knaresborough. 10am-4pm daily.

Saturday, March 30, 10pm:

Live music with The Robbie Miller Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 30, 11am:

Sooty – The 75th Birthday Spectacular at Harrogate Theatre. Plus 2.30pm.

Saturday, March 30, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with Hal Cruttenden, Jenny Hart and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 30, 7pm:

Greaves & Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Sold out.

Sunday, March 31, 7pm:

Acoustic covers with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 31, 9pm:

Acoustic music with Captain and the Bear at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 31, 10am-3pm:

Easter Market at Ripley Castle. Free admission.

Wednesday, April 3, 7.30pm:

An Evening with Aggers at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 5-6, 2pm:

Roots Mbili Theatre presents Lines at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Performances 2pm and 7.45pm.

Saturday, April 6, 11am:

The Tortoise and the Hare – Northern Ballet at Harrogate Theatre.

Performances 11am, 2pm, 4pm.

Saturday, April 6, 9pm:

Saturday Showcase presents two heavy and original rock bands Tempt The Mage and Damp from Harrogate at The Den, Cambridge Road.

Saturday, April 6, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents The Counterfeit Stones at Ripley Town Hall. (Sold out).

Monday, April 8, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Official Competition (15 | Spain | Subtitled) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome.

Wednesday, April 10-13, 7.30pm:

The Book of Darkness & Light presents Unhomely at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 11, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North returns to The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with TED-style talks designed to challenge your perceptions and change your life for the better.

Saturday, April 13, 7pm:

Harrogate Choir Festival at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 14, 11am

Virtuoso violinist Hyeyoon Park performs with pianist Zlata Chochieva at the Old Swan Hotel as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Wednesday, April 17, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Findlay Napier, one of Scotland's most loved singer-songwriters, at Rooster's Brewery. Harrogate.

Wednesday, April 17, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents as part of its Classic Cinema Season North by Northwest (A | 1959 | USA ) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Wednesday, April 17, 7pm:

Bishop Monkton Local History Group event about the disappeared railway lines at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.

Thursday, April 18, 2.30pm:

An Afternoon with Gervase Phinn for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, April 20, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents Katey Brooks in the upstairs room at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, April 23, 7.30pm:

Ollie West and the Wildflowers at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, April 26-27, 7.30pm:

Red Wall Community Theatre presents Clement Attlee: A modest little man at St Robert's Club, Harrogate.

Saturday April 27, 7.30pm:

Tewit Youth Band an concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Entry £9 - pay at the door.

Saturday, April 27, 2pm-3pm: