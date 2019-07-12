Watch: Take a step inside Harrogate's incredible Museum of the Moon exhibition

It’s unlikely any of us will ever get as close to the moon as the astronauts who made history 50 years ago next week.

The amazing Museum of the Moon exhibition. Picture: Gerard Binks.

But an incredible installation in the middle of one of Harrogate’s most spectacular settings based on NASA imagery is giving the Harrogate public a little taste of what Neil Armstrong, ‘Buzz

Aldrin’ and Michael Collins encountered half a century ago.

Visitors to the Museum of the Moon at St Wilfrid’s Church on Duchy Road in Harrogate have been flabbergasted by the giant inflatable suspended from the ceiling by British installation artist. Luke Jerram, said the church’s facilities manager, Rebecca Oliver.

“Everyone who walks into the church is amazed by the spectacle of a huge moon suspended in the middle of the nave. If you walk down Duchy Road at night the moon is still lit, just visible through the windows.

“On Sunday we experienced a parish Mass under the moon, with three families having a very unique and memorable baptism."

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals, Museum of the Moon is open daily until this Sunday.